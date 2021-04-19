Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $50.22 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

