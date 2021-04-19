Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Envestnet worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSE ENV traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $74.14. 6,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

