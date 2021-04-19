EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.82 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

