Epiq Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 245,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in AbbVie by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,342,277. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

