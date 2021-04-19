Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 1,163 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,935. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

