Epiq Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 45,050 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after buying an additional 5,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,314,000 after buying an additional 582,935 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after buying an additional 65,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,494,000 after buying an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,960,000 after buying an additional 1,429,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.37. 30,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,996. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.