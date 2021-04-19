Epiq Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,288.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,081. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,296.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,097.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,849.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

