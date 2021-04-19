EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.13. EQT reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

EQT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,820,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,092. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. EQT has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EQT by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 218,786 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.