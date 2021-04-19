EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

EQT stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

