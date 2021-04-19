Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02.

EQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

EQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $195.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equillium by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Equillium by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

