Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

