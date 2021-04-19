Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OFC. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

