Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Soliton, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Soliton in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.92). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22).

SOLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $16.18 on Monday. Soliton has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $343.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Soliton by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Soliton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Soliton by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Soliton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

