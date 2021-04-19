Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $133.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $85.81 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15,248.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,029,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 28.7% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 21.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 69.6% during the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 251,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 103,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

