Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Veracyte, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Veracyte in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

