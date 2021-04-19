Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$115.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86. The company has a market cap of C$57.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.56. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$89.89 and a 52 week high of C$116.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.80.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,004.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

