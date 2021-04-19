Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 19th (ALLY, ATR, ATUUF, BABA, BYDGF, CDNAF, CE, CLR, CLX, CPX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 19th:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $58.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $162.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF)

had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.20 to $0.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $330.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $250.00 to $270.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $171.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $38.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $27.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $660.00 to $750.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €127.00 ($149.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $13.50 to $14.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $14.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$14.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $25.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $600.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Argus from $173.00 to $203.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $192.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Argus from $157.00 to $193.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $477.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $321.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $253.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $122.00 to $137.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

