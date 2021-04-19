Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 19th (ALLY, ATR, ATUUF, BABA, BYDGF, CDNAF, CE, CLR, CLX, CPX)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 19th:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $58.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $162.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.20 to $0.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $330.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $250.00 to $270.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $171.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $38.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $27.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $119.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $660.00 to $750.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €127.00 ($149.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $13.50 to $14.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $14.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$14.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $25.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $600.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Argus from $173.00 to $203.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $192.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Argus from $157.00 to $193.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $477.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $321.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $253.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $122.00 to $137.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

