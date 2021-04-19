Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 19th (ALB, BKR, CHD, CLF, COG, EJTTF, EVRG, FHI, FSLR, GLW)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 19th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $19.20 target price on the stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $286.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $148.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $129.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

