Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 19th (ALB, BKR, CHD, CLF, COG, EJTTF, EVRG, FHI, FSLR, GLW)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 19th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Get Albemarle Co alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $19.20 target price on the stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $286.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $148.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $129.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.