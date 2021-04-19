Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 19th (ELS, FSKR, GAIA, GECFF, GLUU, HAYPY, ICHR, INDB, IX, KRC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 19th:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kuraray Co., Ltd. engages in commercializing chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance material, medical products and others. It operates in three segments: Chemicals and Resins; Fibers and Textiles; and High-Performance Materials, Medical Products, and Others (HMM). In the chemicals and functional materials fields, the Company’s products include poval resin, the gas barrier material EVAL, isoprene chemicals, fine chemicals, methacrylic resin and resin-finished goods. The Fibers and Textiles segment provides man-made leather, non-woven fabrics, hook and loop fasteners, MAGIC TAPE, which is used in clothing, shoes, car seats; polyester; and textiles. The HMM segment provides heat resistant polyamide resins used in electronics parts and auto parts, dental materials; PVA gel, which are used in water purification and wastewater treatment; and KURARAY COAL used in water purification facilities, gas separators, and capacitor materials. Kuraray Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

