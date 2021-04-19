Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 19th (ABTX, AEG, AFLYY, AIQUY, AIRC, ALIM, AMRB, APEMY, APG, ARCB)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 19th:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

