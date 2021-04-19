Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 18,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,749,000 after buying an additional 1,211,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after buying an additional 4,155,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after buying an additional 1,295,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $40,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

