Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.33-2.43 for the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.51-0.57 EPS.

ELS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. 8,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $68.52.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.