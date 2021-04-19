Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.51-0.57 for the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.33-2.43 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. 8,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $68.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.