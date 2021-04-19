Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its second quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.51-0.57 for the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.33-2.43 EPS.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. 8,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $68.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 69.38%.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
