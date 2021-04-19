Ergo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $849,962.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $3.39 or 0.00005932 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $108.54 million and approximately $849,962.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,158.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.24 or 0.03919305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.31 or 0.00476400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $962.05 or 0.01683116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.52 or 0.00597483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.12 or 0.00553055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00435196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

