Ergo Tops One Day Volume of $661,986.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $106.19 million and $661,986.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00006065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,695.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,109.23 or 0.03856325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00450909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $863.84 or 0.01579375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00619491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.65 or 0.00524077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00057852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.66 or 0.00396125 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00239905 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

