Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,599. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

