ESBC (ESBC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $70,597.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $765,929.65 and $70,597.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,331,820 coins and its circulating supply is 27,052,486 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

