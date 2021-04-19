Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.00

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 1298349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,445,000 after buying an additional 1,577,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,415,000 after buying an additional 706,027 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,567,000 after buying an additional 629,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after buying an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

