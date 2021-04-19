Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00018687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.71 or 0.00642945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.