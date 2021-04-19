Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $29.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

