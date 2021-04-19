Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading Down 28.9% Today (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $5.15 or 0.00009386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,333 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

