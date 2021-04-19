Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.50 or 0.00008021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $450,269.23 and approximately $123.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00642642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.35 or 0.06611652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040480 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

