Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Market Cap Achieves $43.18 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $43.18 million and $505,905.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00066080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00089620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00636480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.95 or 0.06484786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

