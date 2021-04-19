Etherparty Market Capitalization Reaches $1.25 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a market cap of $1.25 million and $77,519.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

