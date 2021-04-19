Ethverse (ETHV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.26 million and $56,155.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 80.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00078735 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003090 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

