Eugene Farrell Sells 16,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 25th, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,128,320.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $92,803,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,539 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $30,027,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

