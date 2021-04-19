EUNO (EUNO) Trading Down 28.5% This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $16.82 million and $210,601.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,178,080,085 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

