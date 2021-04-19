Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Trading Down 0.4%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85.

About Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

