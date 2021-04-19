Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.22. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $652.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

