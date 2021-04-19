EventChain Price Tops $0.0395 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $21,447.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EventChain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.69 or 0.00644403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00039393 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

