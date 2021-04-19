Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 102,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,763. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

