Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

PLUG traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $25.24. 35,810,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,499,438. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,076 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 677.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,331 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

