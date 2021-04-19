Everest (ID) Trading Down 51.7% Over Last 7 Days

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 38.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 51.7% lower against the dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $93.23 million and $4.18 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00268278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,807.81 or 1.16660416 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.99 or 0.00915968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.04 or 0.00599762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

