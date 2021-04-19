Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

EVRG opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

