Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Evergy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Evergy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

