EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.60

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several analysts recently commented on EVRZF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

EVRAZ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.