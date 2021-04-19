Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.81.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Expedia Group stock opened at $173.91 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.37.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. Emerson Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 164,753 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 145,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,078 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

