Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $175.70. 65,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

