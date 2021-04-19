Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Extended Stay America reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

STAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.67. 115,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,964. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

