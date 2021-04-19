Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.